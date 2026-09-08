Montserrat Tourism Week to Explore Technology and AI Opportunities

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) will host Tourism Week 2026 from Sunday, September 27 to Saturday, October 3, under the theme “Tourism Reimagined: Unlocking Opportunities Through Technology and Artificial Intelligence.”

According to a press release from the MTA, the programme will explore how technology and artificial intelligence can create new opportunities within Montserrat’s tourism sector while promoting the island’s culture, heritage, businesses and natural environment.

Ahead of Tourism Week, tourism stakeholders and young people will participate in social media content creation training. The sessions are intended to strengthen their ability to promote Montserrat through digital platforms.



The week will begin on World Tourism Day, Sunday, September 27, with a radio address by Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Tourism Crenston Buffonge. The opening-day programme will also include Instagram pop-up photo booths and a youth debate.

A week-long radio quiz will begin on Monday, September 28, alongside the launch of a photo and video competition.

On Tuesday, September 29, the Montserrat National Trust will host a garden tour.

An island tour and turtle-watching tour are scheduled for Wednesday, September 30. Advance registration is required for both activities.

The “Faces of Tourism” initiative will run throughout the week, while tourism presentations will be delivered in schools on Thursday, October 1.

Activities on Friday, October 2, will include a culinary food trail and Market Day. Registration is required for the food trail.

Tourism Week will conclude on Saturday, October 3, with a scavenger hunt for teams of five. Participants must register in advance.

The MTA said the activities are designed to increase awareness of tourism’s importance to Montserrat and encourage residents to participate in the development and promotion of the sector.

Updates and registration information will be available from the Montserrat Tourism Authority on Facebook and Instagram at @montserrattourismauthority. Additional information can be obtained by calling 1-664-491-4702 or 4703, emailing info@montserrattourism.ms or visiting visitmontserrat.com.

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