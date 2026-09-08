MAC Meets Calypsonians Ahead of 2026 Festival Competition

The Montserrat Arts Council met with local calypsonians on Thursday, September 3, to discuss changes to the competition format and plans to strengthen the art form ahead of the 2026 year-end festival.

The meeting brought performers together with the Council’s new team, led by recently appointed Director Jo-Annah Richards and Cultural Events Coordinator Cordella Yearwood.

Calypsonians shared concerns and ideas about improving the standard of the art form, strengthening the annual competition and the support they need from MAC.

The Council also outlined how it intends to support performers, describing the relationship as a two-way partnership in which both the organisation and calypsonians have responsibilities.

Under the proposed format for this season, competitors will perform one song during the elimination round and two songs in both the semi-finals and finals.

Points will not be carried forward between rounds. Each stage of the competition will therefore be judged independently.

MAC also plans to introduce contracts setting out the responsibilities and expectations of both the Council and participating calypsonians.

The meeting addressed the importance of having songs written, recorded and released early, as well as maintaining professional standards throughout the season. This includes starting shows and rehearsals on time and meeting established deadlines.

Participants also agreed that calypso should remain rooted in human creativity, wit, lived experience and the voice of the people.

“Calypso is a human art form, built on wit, lived experience and the voice of the people. It should stay that way,” the Council said following the meeting.

MAC also announced that a new initiative involving calypsonians is being planned ahead of the official opening of Festival, with further information expected to be released shortly.

“This is how we build together,” the Council said as it thanked those who attended and contributed to the discussion.

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