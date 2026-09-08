Montserrat Arts Council Seeks Volunteers for 2026 Festival Committees

The Montserrat Arts Council is inviting residents to volunteer for committees supporting Montserrat’s 2026 year-end festival.

The Council said it is seeking people willing to contribute their skills, time and ideas to the planning and delivery of several major festival events.

Volunteers can register their interest in committees responsible for the Soca Monarch, opening and closing ceremonies, Regional Female Calypso competition, Children’s Carnival, Calypso Monarch, Miss Montserrat and carol singing.

Opportunities are also available for gate staff and members of the logistics team, including volunteers to provide cleaning services during the festival.

Applicants may select more than one committee or role. They are also being asked to explain their interest and outline the skills they can contribute.

The initiative is intended to increase community participation in the festival while giving individuals an opportunity to help shape Montserrat’s cultural and creative development.

Interested persons can register through the Montserrat Arts Council’s online Festival Committee Registration form.

Ready to Join? https://rb.gy/nijpo5 Fill out the form: Email: info@artscouncil.ms Call us: 1-664-495-8555 Visit the office

Deadline: Friday, September 18th

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