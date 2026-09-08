New Simply Alliouagana App Connects Users with Montserrat Businesses and Services

A new mobile app developed by Montserratian Tavez Aymer and two friends is helping residents, members of the diaspora and visitors find businesses, services and activities across Montserrat.

Simply Alliouagana is a digital directory featuring more than 80 local businesses. Users can search for places to eat, activities and service providers, check opening hours and contact businesses directly by telephone or WhatsApp.

The app is available free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and has already recorded more than 300 downloads.

The idea emerged from challenges Aymer experienced while trying to access services and find local products. During a visit to Montserrat, he encountered difficulty obtaining roadside assistance. While overseas, he also struggled to identify local providers capable of handling end-to-end logistics.

Finding places to purchase fresh organic produce or authentic Montserratian arts and crafts also proved more difficult than he believed it should be.

The team said these were not isolated experiences, as similar concerns were being raised in everyday conversations, on Facebook and during programmes on ZJB Radio.

Following a brainstorming session with a friend on Montserrat, Aymer developed an initial prototype within a few days. The idea subsequently brought three friends together as co-founders of the platform.

The development, testing and app-store review processes took approximately one month.



The name Simply Alliouagana was chosen to acknowledge Montserrat’s history before colonial rule and the island’s Indigenous name.

“We believe in Montserrat’s future and share a deep passion for the land of our birth,” the team said. “Alliouagana represents our true roots, and it is that enduring spirit of community that drives us to contribute to real, lasting economic mobility for Montserrat today.”

The app is intended to place information about Montserrat’s businesses, essential services and local offerings in one easily accessible location. Its target users include people living on the island, Montserratians overseas and tourists planning a visit.

The platform could also provide greater visibility for small businesses that may not have their own websites or established digital platforms.

“Simply Alliouagana isn’t just a directory; it’s a bridge between our brilliant local entrepreneurs and the people who need them; locals, tourists, and the diaspora,” the founders said. “When local businesses win, Montserrat wins.”

The team has not yet finalised how the platform will generate revenue. For now, its focus is on expanding the directory, attracting users and making it easier for people to find and support businesses operating on Montserrat.

Simply Alliouagana can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Additional information is available at simplyalliouagana.com.

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