Premier Meade Joins Caribbean Overseas Territories Caucus in Bermuda

Premier Reuben Meade is among Caribbean Overseas Territories leaders gathering in Bermuda for a regional caucus beginning today, September 8.

The Overseas Territories Caribbean Caucus is being held in Hamilton from September 8 to 12 and will examine shared political, economic, environmental and social concerns ahead of the Joint Ministerial Council with the United Kingdom.

The meeting was convened by Bermuda Premier E. David Burt in his capacity as President of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association Political Council.

Meade will join Premier of Anguilla Cora Richardson-Hodge, Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the Cayman Islands André Ebanks and Deputy Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands Jamell Robinson.

Montserrat Government’s UK Office Representative Miss Kei-retta Farrell is accompanying the premier at the meeting.

“It is a privilege to welcome my fellow Leaders to Bermuda,” Burt said. “Bermuda and the Caribbean Overseas Territories share a great deal. Our constitutional relationship with the United Kingdom, our exposure to the same economic and environmental pressures, and our determination to speak with a clear and common voice on the matters that affect our people.”

Burt said the caucus would provide an opportunity for the leaders to agree on common positions ahead of the Joint Ministerial Council.

Discussions during the week will cover the relationship between the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories, economic and financial services resilience, climate and disaster preparedness, regional cooperation and citizen wellbeing.

The visiting leaders and their delegations are also expected to attend plenary sessions at Bermuda’s Cabinet Office and a sitting of the House of Assembly. The programme includes visits to St George’s and the Royal Naval Dockyard.

The caucus is being coordinated by the Government of Bermuda’s London Office under Kimberley Durrant, Bermuda’s UK representative and chairwoman of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association, in collaboration with the Cabinet Office.

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