St Anthony Lodge Donates $4,000 to Back-to-School Assistance Programme

St Anthony Lodge No. 4684EC has donated $4,000 to the Department of Social Services to assist children preparing for the new academic year.

The cheque was presented to Deputy Director of Social Services Sharese Allen on September 3 in support of the department’s Back-to-School Children Assistance Programme.

Presiding Master Kenneth Patrick Silcott said the donation reflected the personal commitment of Lodge members and supporters, including contributors living overseas.

“This donation is one of the substantial amounts given to this cause, and this is because of personal commitments by members of the Lodge and supporters,” Silcott said.

He added that charity remained one of the foundations of the organisation and encouraged other individuals to support vulnerable members of the community.

“Let us continue to do all that we can to support those in need in our community, especially our children,” he said.

Allen welcomed the increased contribution and thanked the Lodge for its continued commitment to assisting children in need.

She said the donation would help to meet the educational needs of children returning to school, describing investment in education as a sustainable investment in their future.

According to Allen, the Department of Social Services has an established process for quickly identifying the children who would benefit most from the assistance. She conveyed thanks on behalf of Director of Social Services Teresena Fergus.

St Anthony Lodge raises funds annually to support the back-to-school programme. The organisation said this year’s contribution included donations received from members and supporters overseas in the days leading up to the presentation.

Lodge members Peter W.A. White OBE, Kendall W. Lee, Jermaine J. Wade, Edward W. Andrew and Clyde A. Rogers also attended the presentation.

St Anthony Lodge is a registered Friendly Society and non-profit organisation serving Montserrat. It was constituted in July 1925 under the United Grand Lodge of England and operates under the District Grand Lodge of Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

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