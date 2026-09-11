Pink Ribbon Charity Calls on Montserrat to Step Up for Caribbean Wellness Day

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. is encouraging residents to use Caribbean Wellness Day on Saturday, September 12 to begin or renew their wellness journey by joining the charity’s 100 Million Step Challenge.

Click here to Join the 100 Million Step Challenge on the StepUp App. https://join.thestepupapp.com/z75BxZ

The campaign brings walkers in Montserrat and overseas together to promote healthier lifestyles while raising funds for breast cancer awareness activities and the charity’s Feet for Life podiatry programme.

Pink Ribbon Charity is also encouraging adults participating in the challenge to invite a child or young person to walk with them in support of this year’s Caribbean Wellness Day focus on youth health.

Children do not need a personal telephone or to register for the challenge’s step-tracking app to participate. Their walks can form part of a family, school, church, youth group or community activity.

Parents, teachers and youth leaders are being encouraged to provide safe, supervised opportunities for children to walk and participate in other activities that support their physical and mental wellbeing.

Focus on Caribbean youth

Caribbean Wellness Day grew out of the 2007 Port of Spain Declaration, through which CARICOM Heads of Government committed the region to collective action against non-communicable diseases.

The observance was introduced in 2008 and is supported regionally by the Caribbean Public Health Agency.

The regional theme for 2025 to 2029 is “Engage, Empower, Elevate”. The 2026 slogan is “Our Mind. Our Body. Our Wellness. Empowering Caribbean Youth.”

This year’s focus recognises that the future health of the Caribbean is being shaped by the choices, opportunities and environments created for children and young people today.

By involving younger residents in walking and other wellness activities, organisers hope families and community organisations can help them establish healthy habits that continue into adulthood.

Step Challenge passes 63 million steps

As at July 31, participants in the 100 Million Step Challenge had collectively recorded 63,784,762 steps.

The total placed the campaign at 63.78 per cent of its goal, with 36,215,238 steps remaining to reach 100 million by World Diabetes Day on November 14.

The challenge has attracted 144 walkers from Montserrat and around the world. Participants recorded 15,438,277 steps during July alone.

Based on the campaign’s community sponsorship rate of EC$1 for every 5,000 steps, the total recorded by the end of July represented approximately EC$12,757 in sponsorship value.

Walkers have reached several individual milestones, including one participant who passed three million steps.

Four additional walkers had exceeded 900,000 steps and were approaching the one-million milestone. Other participants have been recognised for reaching 800,000, 700,000, 600,000, 500,000 and 250,000 steps.

The charity said every contribution remains important, including those from participants who have recently joined or recorded fewer than 250,000 steps.

Supporting breast cancer and diabetic foot care

Funds raised through the challenge will support Pink Ribbon Charity’s breast cancer awareness work and its Feet for Life podiatry programme.

The 2026 Feet for Life initiative will bring specialist podiatry services to the island through free clinics, a symposium and community workshops scheduled for October 26 to 31.

Its focus is on increasing awareness of diabetic foot health, providing practical care and encouraging early intervention to prevent serious complications and avoidable amputations.

The charity is inviting more residents and supporters overseas to join the walking challenge, encourage participating walkers or contribute financially as the campaign works towards its November target.

Participants can be sponsored at EC$1 for every 5,000 steps completed. Sponsorship packages are also available at EC$100 for 500,000 steps and EC$200 for one million steps.

Contributions can be deposited into the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. account at Bank of Montserrat Ltd., account number 6518902.

Supporters may contact the charity by WhatsApp or telephone at +1 664 496 7465 or through UK WhatsApp at +44 7960 480505. International donations can also be made through the Feet for Life JustGiving campaign.

Click here to Join the 100 Million Step Challenge on the StepUp App. https://join.thestepupapp.com/z75BxZ

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