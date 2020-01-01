Karen Asche of Trinidad Reclaims Regional Female Calypso Queen Crown

Karen Asche of Trinidad & Tobago reclaimed the title of Queen of Queens at the Regional Female Calypso Show held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Carnival City in Little Bay.

The show has become a highlight of the annual December cultural festival and this year was no exception.

Despite several challenges with the band, the women fought through and delivered four hours of powerful calypso for audience in the park, those listening on radio across the region and watching online via a free live stream. Sources close to the show, said the late arrival of some of the participants meant very limited rehearsal time with the performers. The Black Rhythms Band had also the evening before backed up 10 calypsonians and other guests artists at the calypso finals and was fatigued.

Performing on island for the first time were Karisia “Miss Independent” Willett of St. Kitts & Nevis and Valene Nedd of Grenada. Miss Independent was first in both rounds. She spoke to life in St. Kitts and the increase gun violence in Rat.tat.tat and presented a Badman Point of View in her second song.

She was followed by local calypsonian Maggie D, who was also making her first appearance in the competition. She sang the same songs from the calypso finals declaring that we need to check our Blind Spot and Don’t Wake Me Up. Former champion three-time champion of the show Chrystal Cummings-Beckles sang One Song and When Will it End.

Defending queen Thalia of Antigua & Barbuda sand My Guarantee and The Antiguan Envelope, which was a creative interpretation of the country’s flag and all of its history within it.

Valene Nedd kept the Grenada’s tradition alive of sending a different singer every time, always with powerful vocals. She sang Small Minded People and Race to the Bottom

Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster of Anguilla sang A Feeling Shame and Chances. She won her local competition earlier this year with both of those songs.

Shaunelle McKenzie of St Vincent & The Grenadines declared it was time to Crown Me Now and asked of the churches What’s Your Role.

Karen Asche of Trinidad & Tobago, who previously won the crown in 2017, provided a much-anticipated performance of Loko and Broko about Caribbean men’s fascination with Spanish Women. She also gave a stirring rendition of Mercy.

Montserrat’s Silvina “Khandi” Malone sang Montserrat In My DNA and We Need You.

Only the top three positions were revealed. The winner, Karen Asche took home a cash prize of EC $10,000.00 with Shaunelle, the first runner-up receiving $6,000. Valene was named 2nd Runner Up and gets $3,000, while the remaining contestants will receive consolation prizes of $1,000.00 each.

