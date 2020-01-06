Winners for Montserrat Carnival 2019
Steve “Iceman” Weekes is once again the king of calypso. He beat out nine other singers to take the crown from Garnett “Sylk” Thompson during the finals on December 29. Weekes and the other new monarchs crowned during the annual celebrations were part of the Grand Parade on New Year’s Day.
Here’s the complete list of winners from events during Montserrat Carnival 2019 courtesy of the Montserrat Arts Council.
|#
|Category
|Winner
|Miss Montserrat 2019
|1
|Miss Montserrat 2019
|Janet Turner
|2
|1st Runner Up
|Stevika Rodney
|3
|2nd Runner Up
|Jo-Diaz Tye
|4
|Best Swim Wear
|Stevika Rodney
|5
|Best In Swim Wear
|Stevika Rodney
|6
|Best Research Presentation
|Stevika Rodney
|7
|Best Costume
|Frances Destouche
|8
|Best Talent
|Wejahna Weekes
|9
|Best Evening Wear
|Stevika Rodney
|10
|Best In Evening Wear
|Stevika Rodney
|11
|Best Q&A
|Janet Turner
|12
|Miss Photogenic
|Jo-Diaz Tye
|13
|Miss Congeniality
|Wejahna Weekes
|Montserrat Calypso 2019
|14
|Calypso King
|Steve ‘Iceman’ Weekes
|15
|1st Runner Up
|Edwin ‘Red Ride’ Martin
|16
|2nd Runner Up
|Reinford ‘Kulcha Don’ Gibbons
|17
|Best Newcomer
|Michigan
|18
|William Ruler Award
Crowd Favourite
Sponsored by RKK&T Enterprise – ‘Kenny B’
|Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend”
|19
|Radio March
Sponsored by Aravin’s
|Contagious – “Wink Up and Link Up”
|19
|Denise Phillip Award
Most Creative
|Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You”
|20
|Best Social Commentary
|Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend”
|21
|Best Environmental Song
Sponsored by Blue Halo
|King Natty – “Amazon Burning”
|22
|Best Political Song
Sponsored by Farmgate
|Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You”
|23
|The MAC Director Award (Longevity)
|Basil Alphonso
|24
|Most Improved
|Kulcha Don
|Soca Monarch 2019
|25
|Soca Monarch Groovy
|Trevon Pollard
|26
|First Runner Up Groovy
|Nyne
|27
|Second Runner Up
|King Natty
|28
|Soca Monarch Power
|Trevon Pollard
|29
|First Runner Up Power
|Contagious
|30
|Second Power
|Nyne
|Booth Owners
|31
|Winners
|Lydia Ryan and Lynn Martin
|32
|First Runner up
|Lenny Burns
|33
|Second Runner up
|Golden Arrowhead Association
|Children’s Troupe Prizes
|34
|First Prize
|Lookout Primary School
|35
|Second Prize
|Brades Primary School
|36
|Princess of the Band
|St. Augustine School
|37
|Prince of the Band
|Lookout
|38
|Most Creative
|Brades Primary School
|39
|Most Colourful
|Unicorn Fantasy
|40
|Best Individual Costume
|Octopus – Under The Sea – Brades Primary School
|Adults’ Troupe prizes
|41
|First Prize
|Universal Rhythm
|42
|King of the Band
|Universal Rhythm
|43
|Queen of the Band
|Universal Rhythm
|44
|Best Individual Costume
|King – Universal Rhythm
|45
|Spirit of the Carnival
|Tropical Mas
|Best T-Shirt Troupe
|46
|First Prize
|Royal Flush
|2019 Carnival Domino Knockout
|47
|First Prize
|Vagan Daway and George Green
|48
|Second Prize
|Ray Cole and Kendrick Hackett
|49
|Third prize
|Alvin Ryan and Kenneth Silcott