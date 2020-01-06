Winners for Montserrat Carnival 2019

Steve “Iceman” Weekes is once again the king of calypso. He beat out nine other singers to take the crown from Garnett “Sylk” Thompson during the finals on December 29. Weekes and the other new monarchs crowned during the annual celebrations were part of the Grand Parade on New Year’s Day.

Here’s the complete list of winners from events during Montserrat Carnival 2019 courtesy of the Montserrat Arts Council.



# Category Winner Miss Montserrat 2019 1 Miss Montserrat 2019 Janet Turner 2 1st Runner Up Stevika Rodney 3 2nd Runner Up Jo-Diaz Tye 4 Best Swim Wear Stevika Rodney 5 Best In Swim Wear Stevika Rodney 6 Best Research Presentation Stevika Rodney 7 Best Costume Frances Destouche 8 Best Talent Wejahna Weekes 9 Best Evening Wear Stevika Rodney 10 Best In Evening Wear Stevika Rodney 11 Best Q&A Janet Turner 12 Miss Photogenic Jo-Diaz Tye 13 Miss Congeniality Wejahna Weekes Montserrat Calypso 2019 14 Calypso King Steve ‘Iceman’ Weekes 15 1st Runner Up Edwin ‘Red Ride’ Martin 16 2nd Runner Up Reinford ‘Kulcha Don’ Gibbons 17 Best Newcomer Michigan 18 William Ruler Award Crowd Favourite Sponsored by RKK&T Enterprise – ‘Kenny B’ Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend” 19 Radio March Sponsored by Aravin’s Contagious – “Wink Up and Link Up” 19 Denise Phillip Award Most Creative Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You” 20 Best Social Commentary Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend” 21 Best Environmental Song Sponsored by Blue Halo King Natty – “Amazon Burning” 22 Best Political Song Sponsored by Farmgate Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You” 23 The MAC Director Award (Longevity) Basil Alphonso 24 Most Improved Kulcha Don Soca Monarch 2019 25 Soca Monarch Groovy Trevon Pollard 26 First Runner Up Groovy Nyne 27 Second Runner Up King Natty 28 Soca Monarch Power Trevon Pollard 29 First Runner Up Power Contagious 30 Second Power Nyne Booth Owners 31 Winners Lydia Ryan and Lynn Martin 32 First Runner up Lenny Burns 33 Second Runner up Golden Arrowhead Association Children’s Troupe Prizes 34 First Prize Lookout Primary School 35 Second Prize Brades Primary School 36 Princess of the Band St. Augustine School 37 Prince of the Band Lookout 38 Most Creative Brades Primary School 39 Most Colourful Unicorn Fantasy 40 Best Individual Costume Octopus – Under The Sea – Brades Primary School Adults’ Troupe prizes 41 First Prize Universal Rhythm 42 King of the Band Universal Rhythm 43 Queen of the Band Universal Rhythm 44 Best Individual Costume King – Universal Rhythm 45 Spirit of the Carnival Tropical Mas Best T-Shirt Troupe 46 First Prize Royal Flush 2019 Carnival Domino Knockout 47 First Prize Vagan Daway and George Green 48 Second Prize Ray Cole and Kendrick Hackett 49 Third prize Alvin Ryan and Kenneth Silcott