Discover Montserrat

Winners for Montserrat Carnival 2019

by · January 6, 2020

New monarchs Miss Montserrat Janet Turner and Steve “Iceman” Weekes

Steve “Iceman” Weekes is once again the king of calypso. He beat out nine other singers to take the crown from Garnett “Sylk” Thompson during the finals on December 29. Weekes and the other new monarchs crowned during the annual celebrations were part of the Grand Parade on New Year’s Day.

Here’s the complete list of winners from events during Montserrat Carnival 2019 courtesy of the Montserrat Arts Council.

  

# Category Winner
Miss Montserrat 2019
1 Miss Montserrat 2019 Janet Turner
2 1st Runner Up Stevika Rodney
3 2nd Runner Up Jo-Diaz Tye
4 Best Swim Wear Stevika Rodney
5 Best In Swim Wear Stevika Rodney
6 Best Research Presentation Stevika Rodney
7 Best Costume Frances Destouche
8 Best Talent Wejahna Weekes
9 Best Evening Wear Stevika Rodney
10 Best In Evening Wear Stevika Rodney
11 Best Q&A Janet Turner
12 Miss Photogenic Jo-Diaz Tye
13 Miss Congeniality Wejahna Weekes
Montserrat Calypso 2019
14 Calypso King Steve ‘Iceman’ Weekes
15 1st Runner Up Edwin ‘Red Ride’ Martin
16 2nd Runner Up  Reinford ‘Kulcha Don’ Gibbons
17 Best Newcomer Michigan
18 William Ruler Award

Crowd Favourite

Sponsored by RKK&T Enterprise – ‘Kenny B’

 Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend”
19 Radio March

Sponsored by Aravin’s

 Contagious – “Wink Up and Link Up”
19 Denise Phillip Award

Most Creative

 Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You”
20 Best Social Commentary Cupid – “$200 Million to Spend”
21 Best Environmental Song

Sponsored by Blue Halo

 King Natty – “Amazon Burning”
22 Best Political Song

Sponsored by Farmgate

 Iceman – “Daddy I Cry to You”
23 The MAC Director Award (Longevity) Basil Alphonso
24 Most Improved Kulcha Don
Soca Monarch 2019
25 Soca Monarch Groovy Trevon Pollard
26 First Runner Up Groovy Nyne
27 Second Runner Up King Natty
28 Soca Monarch Power Trevon Pollard
29 First Runner Up Power Contagious
30 Second Power Nyne
Booth Owners
31 Winners Lydia Ryan and Lynn Martin
32 First Runner up Lenny Burns
33 Second Runner up Golden Arrowhead Association
Children’s Troupe Prizes
34 First Prize Lookout Primary School
35 Second Prize Brades Primary School
36 Princess of the Band St. Augustine School
37 Prince of the Band Lookout
38 Most Creative Brades Primary School
39 Most Colourful Unicorn Fantasy
40 Best Individual Costume Octopus – Under The Sea – Brades Primary School
Adults’ Troupe prizes
41 First Prize Universal Rhythm
42 King of the Band Universal Rhythm
43 Queen of the Band Universal Rhythm
44 Best Individual Costume King – Universal Rhythm
45 Spirit of the Carnival Tropical Mas
Best T-Shirt Troupe
46 First Prize Royal Flush
2019 Carnival Domino Knockout
47 First Prize Vagan Daway and George Green
48 Second Prize Ray Cole and Kendrick Hackett
49 Third prize Alvin Ryan and Kenneth Silcott

 

Most Improved Calypsonian and 2nd Runner-up Kulcha Don

1st Runner Up – Red Ride

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.