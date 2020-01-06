Montserrat All Lit Up – Competition Winners Announced

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The festival season had a very positive energy to it, despite what was for many a very tough year economically. Residents and businesses got into the spirit of the season and lit up their homes and surroundings for the season.

The team led by Jacqui Ryan and associates came together to light up the Little Bay roundabout and park. The market was also included in the project as well as the area near the cenotaph.

An island-wide competition sponsored by the Tourism Division and the Montserrat Arts Council offered cash prizes for homes and businesses who came out tops. The division congratulated and thanked all of the participants who took part in the competition which helped to create a festive atmosphere through the use of lights and decorations for the Christmas Season.

Seven households and two businesses took part in the competition which was judged for visual appeal, cohesiveness and overall effect.

The participants to be awarded prizes in the Residential Homes category are:

Mrs. Patricia Farrell-Daway from Brades whose display was adjudged the most creative and was awarded the WOW prize.

First Place was won by Ms. Valerie Samuel of Lookout

Second Place was won by Ms. Tracey Scipio of St. Peter’s

Third Place was won by Ms. Venus Bass of Olveston

Consolation Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Vanessa White, Woodlands; Ms. Everlyn White, Nixon’s and Mrs. Camilla Watts, Olveston

The participants to be awarded prizes in the Business Category are:

MS Osborne, Salem, first place

Beni’s Jewellery, Brades, second place