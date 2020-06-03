CSEC and CAPE Exams to Begin on July 13, 2020

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has confirmed the examination dates with regional agreement for CSEC and CAPE to begin on July 13 2020. The final timetable is available online at the CXC website, www.cxc.org. CXC asserts that results will be available in September 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the teaching methods during the past few weeks, the Ministry of Education on Montserrat said, “Teachers and lecturers have been working actively with students to complete School Based Assessments (SBAs) to contribute to the final grades. This year the evaluation of student performance are calculated with SBA scores, Paper I and Teacher Projections. There is some variance for vocation subjects, modern languages and private candidates.

The public is reminded that Montserrat will not participate in the annual CPEA exam and a local Grade 6 test will be prepared for promotion to the Montserrat Secondary School.

