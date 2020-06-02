No Queen’s Birthday Parade or Party This Year

The offices of the Governor Andy Pearce and Premier Joseph Farrell announced Tuesday that there will be no uniformed parade or garden party to celebrate the Queen’s Birthday this year.

In a joint statement, the officials said “with the threat from the COVID-19 it has not been practicable to organise these events and it would potentially put public health at risk to bring together so many people in one place. It also feels inappropriate to hold such celebratory gatherings when we are still battling with the COVID-19 threat, and when so many people have suffered such loss and hardship.

“We hope that people across our island community will nevertheless be able to enjoy time and reflection with their families on Monday 8th June. We hope that we shall be able to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday together in a spirit of friendship and joy next year, with the COVID threat behind us and controlled.”

Premier Farrell added that “it is in a spirit of friendship that the peoples of the Commonwealth including Montserrat, come together around this time every year to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

“The Queen’s Birthday parade is a must for many persons in our communities, old and young alike, and I am certain that not being able to attend this parade is indeed a disappointment; viewing the precision of the troops around the parade ground and enjoying the music of the marching band are two of the parades attraction.

“The Coronavirus has upset so many of our traditions and this is just another. While we will not be able to physically attend Salem Park this year, it is my hope that COVID-19 will be a thing of the past in 2021, when we will once again join together to be a part of this noble occasion.”

