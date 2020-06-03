Montserrat National Trust Flower Show Winners Announced

The Montserrat National Trust has officially announced the winners of this year’s flower show, which was held earlier this year in honour of the organisation’s 50th anniversary.

Under the theme 50 Years of Conserving & Blooming, the flower show was held on March 12 and 13th at the Trust’s Exhibition Centre and Botanical Gardens in Salem as part of the island’s annual St. Patrick’s Festival.

A total of 44 people submitted entries in more than 50 categories, ranging from cut flowers to floral art and vegetables. At the final tally, 42 of the participants received cash awards and the coveted ribbons.

In the Cut Flower Section, winners were awarded cash prizes of first place – $50, second place – $30, and third place – $20. All the other sections were awarded $75 for first place, second place $50 and third place $25.

“Our sincere thanks to the Members of the Flower Show Committee and the panel of judges; the sponsors and patrons for their contribution in making this event a success,” said a representative of the National Trust.

The organization was established on February 1, 1970 and is dedicated to the preservation of the island’s natural and historic heritage.

Read the full list of winners here…

