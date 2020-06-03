Write A Great Poem, Win 20,000 CAD

Poets of Montserrat and surrounding nations are being encouraged to enter the Montreal International Poetry Prize, which has extended the deadline for submissions until June 10, 2020.

Already over 3,000 entries from 100 countries have been received. However, the organizers want to ensure that as many poets from under served areas know of the opportunity.

“MIPP is committed to encouraging the creation of original works of poetry, to building international readership, and to exploring the world’s Englishes,” according to the official competition website.

The Montreal International Poetry Prize, which is run by the Department of English at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, awards one prize of $20,000 CAD to one poet for a single poem of 40 or fewer lines. A jury of internationally reputed poets and critics select a shortlist of 50 poems, from which a judge chooses one winning poem.

This year’s judge is the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa.

The shortlist of 50 poems is published in The Global Poetry Anthology.



The Montreal International Poetry Prize was founded and incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 2010 by the poet and critic Asa Boxer, with the help of Peter Abramowicz and Len Epp. It sponsors a crowd-funded biennial competition, awarding one prize of $20,000 to one poet for a single poem. The Prize has been awarded four times since 2011.

The Montreal International Poetry Prize has become a truly global competition, supported by its international jury of award-winning poets from North America, the Caribbean, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Nigeria, and Uganda, and with participants from more than 70 countries.

Learn more about the poetry prize at the links below.

