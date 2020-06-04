St. Augustine Catholic Primary School Continues Virtual Learning

St. Augustine Catholic Primary School said there are no plans to return to face to face learning until the New School Year.

According to a press release from the Chairman of the Board Miss Melissa O’Garro, the school activated its Remote Learning Programme for its pupils on Monday 20th April, the first day of Term Three of the 2019/2020 School Year. “All instructions are from the approved OECS Curriculum. Teaching emphasis has been in Mathematics and Language Arts for pupils in Kindergarten to Grades Two while, Grades Three to Six pupils are instructed in the four core areas of Science, Social Studies, Mathematics and Language Arts.

“Conscious of the COVID-19 protocols, in particular the social distancing requirements and considering that there are four teaching weeks remaining in the term, it has been determined that virtual interactive learning will continue via Google Classroom and supported by WhatsApp.

“During this term, teachers participated in five Virtual Google Classroom Training Workshops, two facilitated by Miss Thandie Williams and three conducted by the UWI Open Campus, the latter made possible by the Ministry of Education. These training workshops have given teachers the requisite skills necessary to deliver remote teaching and learning effectively and efficiently,” the release stated.

The board extended appreciation to teachers who “willingly accepted the new teaching modality and who continue to seek creative ways to enhance their delivery. The School recognizes the support from parents and guardians, for example their timely uploading of assignments. Their patience, cooperation and understanding are very much appreciated.”

St. Augustine School is currently accepting applications for the new school year, at which time they hope to return to face to face instruction, which they believe offers the best academic and pastoral teaching experience to their students.

