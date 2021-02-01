Enjoy Decadent Valentine’s Day Boxes For Two

This Valentine’s Day, go all out for that special someone without leaving home.

Discover Picnics is now offering Valentine’s Day Boxes for Two.

These decadent boxes will be delivered straight to your home with a message for your special person.

The Breakfast Box includes croissants, danishes, muffins, smoked salmon, ham slices, sausages, cheeses and other spreads, fruit kebobs, orange juice, a bottle of wine and two wine glasses.



The Dessert Box comes with an assortment of donuts, slices of Better Than Sex Cake, cheesecake, a bottle of wine and two wine glasses. You get to keep the wine glasses.

To reserve this limited edition boxes, order by Friday, February online at https://discovermni.com/picnics.