Work Remotely From Montserrat

Montserrat now allows individuals who can show proof of employment and a minimum annual salary of USD 70,000 to apply to live for up to one year under its Remote Workers Stamp. The programme was launched on Friday, January 29. Read more of the official details here…

Members of the Montserrat Diaspora are encouraged to work remotely from here and do not have to go through the application and approval process.

On this page you will find information to assist you in choosing to apply for a remote worker stamp on Montserrat.

Why Choose Montserrat?

Montserrat is a great location for developers, consultants, tech entrepreneurs, senior level managers and decision makers who have a young family.

While life here moves much more slowly, you can be as busy or as laid back as you need to from day to day.

On an ordinary day pre-COVID-19, Montserrat would not be the party capital but what remains now are moments to connect with neighbours and friends at roadside bars or at your favourite hangout.

Renting a Villa or Home

Villas available for short or long-term rental on Montserrat are fully furnished. They have connections to internet and come with a pool. Public beaches are never more than ten minutes away from any of the villas on island.

A two-bedroom villa can be rented on a monthly basis for US$1500. You will need to handle all utilities.

Larger villas available through Tradewinds Real Estate start at US$1850 and up to US$2500 per month, with the utilities included.

Discover Montserrat Recommends:

Yvette Lee Agencies – yvetteleeagencies@gmail.com | Tel: – +1-664-93-1947

Tradewinds Real Estate – susan@tradewindsmontserrat.com | Tel: +1-66-491-2004 or +1 (664) 495-2004

Telecommunications

Montserrat is served by two telecommunication providers. Digicel offers mobile, cable and internet services. Flow offers mobile, landline and internet services.

The island had its subsea fibre cable restored in 2020. However, at this time the local providers do not offer fibre to home. As they are connected to the fibre network, it has made the current telecommunications offerings more resilient and robust as prior to the installation, the island was serviced by microwave links to Antigua, which was subject to lengthy interruptions during storms.

Education

Under the programme, families can enroll students in public schools at no additional cost. None of the schools on island are over-crowded and class sizes allow students to get quality attention from their instructors.

There is minimal afterschool programmes but a few homework assistance and play date type activities were launched in the past year. Steelpan classes are part of the curriculum of all primary schools.

Health Care

Montserrat currently has no known cases of the COVID-19 virus. This has been the case since July 2020. We are working to maintain this by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks in public spaces. There is also a limit on numbers at public gatherings to no more than 50.

Each community is served by a health centre, which a doctor visits on a particular day of the week. The Glendon Hospital, located in St. John’s provides emergency services as well as general surgical operations, treatments and deliveries.

Residents over 60 receive free health care. Persons with a Remote Workers Stamp will be required to have health insurance to cover their medical needs.

Get contact info and schedule for Health Centres here…

Taxes

Individuals with a Remote Workers Stamp do not have to pay local income tax.

Travel

To get to Montserrat, there are daily flight connections via two airlines from Antigua. The island is serviced by Fly Montserrat and ABM Air which operates Islander aircraft which seat up to eight people. There is currently no regular ferry service.

Get contact info for travelling to Montserrat here…

To learn more about Montserrat, check our Live & Work links for information on where to shop, education, beaches, dining out, and more.

Read on to learn more about being eligible for the Remote Workers Stamp.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the scheme applicants must meet the following criteria:

Works for an employer that is registered in a foreign country and they have a contract of work with that employer; or

Conducts business activity for a company that is registered in a foreign country and of which they are a partner/shareholder; or

Offers freelance or consulting services mostly to clients, whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom they have contracts; and

Earns an annual income of USD$70,000; and

Has health insurance with valid Montserrat and COVID-19 coverage.

Before Applying have on hand the following:

Proof of Employment/Business Incorporation Certificate

Proof of valid health insurance

Passport Size Photograph

Proof of annual income

Copy of Passport Biographical Data

Police Record

Fees in USD

Single Applicant – $500

Families (up to 3 dependants): $750

Additional family member: $250 each

To learn more about the Remote Workers Stamp scheme and to apply check their Frequent Asked Questions.

Click here to Apply for a Remote Workers Stamp