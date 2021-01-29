Montserrat Launches Remote Worker Stamp

Montserrat joined the many nations now inviting employed people to work remotely from the island in the hopes it will reinvigorate the economy.

To be eligible, applicants must be able to show proof of full-time employment, an annual income of minimum USD 70,000 and up-to-date health insurance coverage for themselves and family members.

The Remote Workers Stamp and website, an initiative of the Ministry of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy (MCWLE) and the Montserrat Tourism Division, was launched on Friday morning at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Dr. Samuel Joseph, Minister of MCWLE officially launched the programme and the website. He said a family of three has already been approved under the new Remote Workers Stamp. He hopes that up to 50 families per year will be approved under the scheme.

Joseph said in the weeks ahead they plan to role out a media campaign to showcase what makes the island unique. “Some people are looking for exactly the opposite of what other islands have and that is where we come in.”

Colin Fergus, Permanent Secretary of MCWLW said “For Montserrat to be sustainable it needs to increase its population.”

ary Morton, Director of Independent Agent Distribution Channels for the American insurance firm Liberty Mutual said he has been working full time from Montserrat as of November 2020. While Montserratians like Morton do not need to pay the application fees, he was hopeful that there are others from corporate America and other nations who would choose the island over others.

Morton said Montserrat offers a work-life balance which allows him to spend more time with his family. He is able to connect with his team which are in various parts of the United States and deliver for the company, while still enjoying the island’s COVID-19 free status, nature and fruits.

Director of the Tourism Division, Warren Solomon said that 2019 visitor arrivals were on the rise and the increase, which was notable in the early part of 2020, was disrupted by COVID-19. He welcomed the opportunity to invite people to join the community as residents of Montserrat, one of the safest places in the world.

“Today’s launch of the Remote Workers Programme represents a significant step by the Government of Montserrat to acknowledge that efforts must be made to give the economy a fighting chance to re-start and to grow,” Solomon added. “We continue to promote Montserrat as a destination tailor-made for people with an affinity for the outdoors and nature, as well as our signature laidback lifestyle. For many, this is an ideal backdrop for those that want to escape their own concrete jungles, traffic jams and fast-paced cities – there’s a reason why Air Studios was a magnet to creative geniuses. We congratulate the Ministry of Communications & Works on the launch of this programme and look forward to helping to make it a catalyst for reinvigorating the Visitor Economy.”

To be eligible for the scheme applicants must meet the following criteria:

Works for an employer that is registered in a foreign country and they have a contract of work with that employer; or

Conducts business activity for a company that is registered in a foreign country and of which they are a partner/shareholder; or

Offers freelance or consulting services mostly to clients, whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom they have contracts; and

Earns an annual income of USD$70,000; and

Has health insurance with valid Montserrat and COVID-19 coverage.

Before Applying have on hand the following:

Proof of Employment/Business Incorporation Certificate

Proof of valid health insurance

Passport Size Photograph

Proof of annual income

Copy of Passport Biographical Data

Police Record

Fees in USD

Single Applicant – $500

Families (up to 3 dependants): $750

Additional family member: $250 each

Click here to Apply for a Remote Workers Stamp