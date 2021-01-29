200 Registered to Take COVID-19 Vaccination on Montserrat

To date, 200 residents here have indicated their desire to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available in February.

This was revealed in a release from the Government Information Unit on Friday.

Last week, the Ministry of Health and Social Services called for residents 60 years of age and older to register to take the vaccine. Priority would be given to those considered high risk and diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases. Frontline workers such as health staff, fire and rescue, police and defense force and those who work with the elderly will also be administered the vaccine ahead of other residents.

Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Manager, Nurse Violet Brown indicated that the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive on island on Thursday February 4th. “Barring unforeseen delays in arrival of the vaccines; the District Health Centres are prepared to begin vaccination from Monday February 8,” Brown stated. “Persons who have registered can therefore expect to be contacted with appointment dates and times for their first dose of the vaccine.”

The vaccine will be administered from the St. John’s Health Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; the Cudjoe Head Health Centre on Mondays and Thursdays, the St. Peter’s Health Centre on Wednesdays and the Salem Health Centre on Fridays. This schedule allows a doctor to be present during administration to give the necessary support to the programme.

Former Premier Reuben T. Meade and Peter Queeley, leader of the Montserrat United Labour Party have said publicly they will be taking the vaccine in an effort to instill confidence and to encourage others to be vaccinated as well.

The Ministry of Health is reminding the public that registration remains open.

Persons may register for vaccination by contacting any of the District Health Centers at the following numbers:

St. John’s: 491- 5218

Cudjoe Head: 491- 5258

St. Peter’s: 491- 5436

Salem: 491- 5256

The vaccine was developed through collaboration between Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca and went into distribution in the United Kingdom on January 4th 2021.