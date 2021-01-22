Over 60s Invited to Register for Montserrat’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

The Government of Montserrat has begun its campaign to educate the public about it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

The Ministry of Health & Social Services said earlier this week that High Risks persons for infection are their first priority for receiving the vaccine, which is slated to arrive on island in early February.

Senior citizens 60 and over, particularly those with diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases are at the top of the list. Followed by frontline workers such as health staff, fire and rescue, police and defense force and those who work with the elderly.

Persons in these target groups are invited to call any of the island’s health centres to register their interest to be vaccinated.

St. John’s – 491-5218

Cudjoe Head – 491-5258

St. Peter’s – 491-5436

Salem – 491-5256.

The first shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive on island in the first week of February and will be available for distribution shortly after.