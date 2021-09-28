No, You Do Not Need $70,000 to Visit Montserrat

Great news, Montserrat will reopen to visitors on October 1.

However, you must be fully vaccinated to do so. You also don’t need to have a salary of US$70,000 for a chance to enjoy our safe and peaceful island.

A recent New York Times article did show us a lot of love in sharing the experiences of some of the families who applied for our Remote Worker Stamp. However, some of the language has been exploited to make it seem as if the US$70,000 required to obtain the long stay stamp applied to everyday visitors.

As of October 1, any tourist who wishes to visit must be fully vaccinated and will have to remain in quarantine for five days before they can move about freely on island. A negative PCR test not older than five days is required and a request to enter must be applied for no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Once on island, the visitor will be tested before ending their quarantine.

There is no requirement that you earn an income of 70k to visit Montserrat.

Anyone wishing to become a temporary resident under the Remote Work Stamp, the details of how to do so are available here.

Mask wearing is mandatory in public places, like restaurants, bars, supermarkets, taxis and buses.

Read all of the COVID-19 protocols and travel updates here.