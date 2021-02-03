500+ Students on Montserrat to Benefit from Improved Access to eLearning

The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports is developing a new Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) project expected to benefit more than 500 students and teachers across Montserrat.

The project is being developed with technical assistance through the 11th European Development Fund’s Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme for Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (RESEMBID). The proposal request for the project is EUR240,000.

Once approved 500 students and teachers are expected to benefit from the project which aims to create greater equity to e-learning among local students, while reducing disruptions to the territory’s education system in the wake of recurrent and extreme natural events such as hurricanes, and the now conceivable global pandemic.

“These systems must be in place to allow us to continue to provide education to children through remote access without physically attending school; a necessary and timely provision amidst local efforts at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from the ministry.

The new system will provide laptops for students and teachers; upgraded facilities for e-testing; subsidized mobile hotspots for vulnerable youth, and training for teachers. It is therefore expected to deliver on the Government’s Agenda Item on improved educational outcomes and the National ICT Policy objectives.

With funding available under the fast-tracked €10 million RESEMBID COVID-19 Resilience Response Facility, local Education officials are now moving swiftly towards delivering a final project design that will optimally serve the people of Montserrat for years to come.

Approved by the European Union and Expertise France on Monday, 6th April 2020, The RESEMBID COVID-19 Resilience Response Facility supports the twelve Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) in their efforts at managing and responding to the impact of the Novel Coronavirus. The Facility was established against the backdrop of overwhelmed public health systems across the OCTs, and the deepening social and economic challenges within the region.

The RESEMBID COVID-19 Resilience Response Facility With funding provided by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund, the Facility is a component of RESEMBID – a €40 million technical assistance programme that supports the sustainable human development efforts of the Caribbean OCTs.

RESEMBID commenced operations in January 2019, and is being implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of France – in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the twelve Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs). The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria E. Jacobs, serves as the Programme’s Regional Authorizing Officer. The twelve participating OCTs are Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, and Turks and Caicos Islands.