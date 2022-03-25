Montserrat’s Premier to Present $194million Budget on Monday

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph E. Farrell is slated to deliver the island’s 2022-2023 Budget during a Meeting of the Legislative Assembly at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Monday March 28, 2022 at 4:30PM.

According to a statement from the Government Information Unit, the Minister of Finance will present a budget of a total of $194.03million during his address.

The Budget Debate will follow on Thursday March 31 and Friday April 1, 2022 starting at 9AM on both days.

The public is invited to tune in or view the presentations as a simulcast of the Budget Address and the Debate will be conducted on Radio Montserrat (ZJB) 95.5 or 88.3fm., Government Information Unit’s Channel 96 on Digicel and online on Facebook and YouTube.