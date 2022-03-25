How to Make Your Travel Business Bucketlistable

When we think of a bucket list it usually contains trips to distant lands or once-in-a-lifetime experiences that you want to do before you “kick the bucket”.

It is possible to create a visitor-focused business that others discover and declare “I must go there and do that before I die”.

In my new webinar, Create a Bucketlistable Travel Brand, I will share strategies for making products and services that people want to add to their bucket list.

Becoming bucketlistable isn’t limited to big brands or nations that have a larger footprint. Social media now gives us access to audiences around the world who are looking for something unique to experience.

Now that the world is returning to a new normal and people are itching to travel, this is the perfect time to share your unique products and experiences with others.

Join me on Monday, April 11 at 7PM AST for a two-hour webinar. It is an opportunity for me to share some strategies that will help you move your business idea from meh to WOW!

As my 49th birthday is in April, the webinars this month are all for, you guessed it, US$49.

Nerissa Golden is the Founder and Editor of Discover Montserrat and the CEO of Goldenmedia, a media and business strategy firm. An author and speaker, she enjoys teaching and inspiring others to create businesses that thrive.