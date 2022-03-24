New CDB President Makes First Official Visit to Montserrat

President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon made a whirlwind visit to Montserrat on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

This was his first official visit to the island since taking office. The President was accompanied by Senior Advisor to the President, Dr. Shelton Nicholls.

Dr. Leon met with Premier Joseph E. Farrell, before going into technical discussions on a raft of matters dealing with continued financial support for the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), energy financing and development collaboration in key sectors. The CDB President and Snr Advisor to the President met with Financial Secretary Lindorna Lambert and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Daphne Cassell.

Premier Farrell highlighted the critical need for greater concessional funding from CDB given Montserrat’s unique population challenges and economic constraints.

The visit included a trip to the Old Salem Primary School which will be refurbished and renovated into a community centre under the BNTF programme. The president also briefly visited the BNTF-funded road projects and the Davy Hill Community Centre.

Dr. Leon is the sixth President of CDB and brings with him over 30 years of experience in Economics, Financial Policy Development and Executive Management. He was elected at a Special Meeting of the CDB Board of Governors held on January 19, 2021 for a five-year term, and assumed office on May 4, 2021.