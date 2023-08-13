The Voice Brings Leeward Islands Calypso Crown to Montserrat

Keithroy “The Voice/De Bear” Morson captured hearts and the crown on last night in Anguilla at the Leeward Islands Calypso Competition.

While this is not the first time Montserrat’s current calypso monarch has won the coveted regional crown, it was the first time he was doing so for Montserrat.

The Voice previously won the competition in 2007, 2012, and 2015 representing Antigua & Barbuda as De Bear.

Going up against the monarchs of seven other Caribbean nations, he performed Hard Like a Diamond in Round 1 which resonated loudly with the audience. In Round 2, he went after the reigning calypso monarch of Anguilla and the previous holder of the regional crown, Roxxy, with Don’t Wake the Bear.

The countries represented were Antigua, Montserrat, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Croix and Nevis.

His participation was made possible by Montserrat Arts Council.

Director of the MAC, Kenneth Silcott, who accompanied De Voice said, “I am extremely proud and happy for this long-awaited opportunity. Montserrat has been knocking on the door for years. I have a new appreciation for the art form and would like thank De Voice for his tenacity and willingness to go up and beyond call of duty to put Montserrat in this unique position. He is a meticulous, hardworking teacher of the art form. What a rush! Happy to be here and to understand the need for support in an effort to nourish our artistic development.”

First runner-up was Anguilla’s Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster, who captured for the local calypso for the third year last week. Young Destroyer of Antigua & Barbuda was the second runner-up.