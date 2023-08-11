Bank of Montserrat to Host Homeowners Showcase on Saturday

Bank of Montserrat Limited is hosting its first Homeowners Showcase on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

In an interview on ZJB Radio Montserrat, General Manager Baldwin Taylor said “applying for mortgages can be a very intimidating process.” The one-day event is aimed at aspiring homeowners who want to understand all aspects of the home construction process.

Sessions begin at 9AM in the Conference Room and will include presentations on financing your home, designing your home, working with a contractor and how to make your home energy efficient.

Presentations are expected from Attorney Fitzroy Buffonge, Evaluator Keith Thomas, Architect Kenneth Cassell, Contractor Barry Chalmers, BOM’s Senior Supervisor of Credit Amanda Jn.Baptiste, and acting Director of Energy, Marissa Allen.

At noon, a small business expo will be held in the lobby where the public can engage with experts in the home construction industry. The Department of Energy will use the opportunity to promote the Energy Efficient Lighting Project, under the EU-funded RESEMBID programme.

The presentations will be streamed live on the Bank of Montserrat’s Facebook page from 9AM.