2020 Christmas Lighting Competition Winners Announced

The Montserrat Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Montserrat Arts Council, has announced the winners of the 2024 Christmas Lighting Competition. This annual tradition showcases the island’s vibrant creativity and holiday spirit, as residents, businesses, and community groups transform their spaces into dazzling displays of festive cheer.

Congratulations to the Winners!

Residential Category Winners:

Wow Factor Award: Everlyn White – Prize: EC$1,200

1st Place: Silvia White – Prize: EC$800

2nd Place: Rhannon Daley-Williams – Prize: EC$400

Business Category Winners:

1st Place: Beni’s Jewelry – Prize: EC$800

2nd Place: Gertrude Ryan – Prize: EC$400

Special Participatory Prizes were awarded to Basil Chambers and Mystic Fire Point in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the festive atmosphere.

Lighting Up Little Bay Wonderland

The Montserrat Tourism Authority and Montserrat Arts Council once again transformed the Little Bay “Wonderland” area, including the War Memorial and Public Market, into a breathtaking display of lights and joy. A special thank-you was extended to Mrs. Jacquie Ryan, the visionary behind “The Wonderland,” along with Sharmen and Wendel Williams and their team, whose tireless efforts brought the community together to celebrate the season.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The tourism authority is inviting the public to play a part in making the 2025 holiday season even brighter.

They are seeking sponsors and donors to help expand the “Wonderland” lighting display, which has become a gathering space for families throughout the season and also the venue for the Christmas caroling event on Christmas Day.

Businesses and individuals are encourage to contribute Christmas lights or financial support to expand the Wonderland experience.

For details on participating in the 2025 competition or sponsorship opportunities for the Wonderland Lighting Display, contact:

Montserrat Tourism Authority: info@montserrattourism.ms

Montserrat Arts Council: info@artscouncil.ms

