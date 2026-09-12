From the West End to Montserrat: Stedroy Duberry Jr Returns to Help Shape Island’s Cultural Future

Three years after making his West End debut in Disney’s The Lion King, Montserratian actor Stedroy Cabey Duberry Jr has returned home to take on a new role. This time, his stage is Montserrat’s cultural sector.

Duberry was appointed Cultural Development Manager of the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), effective September 1, 2026. The appointment brings him back to the island after building a career in the United Kingdom across theatre, television and the commercial sector.

“This is a really significant opportunity for me, both personally and professionally,” Duberry told Discover Montserrat. “Having grown up in Montserrat and having had a career and gained experience overseas, I see this role as an opportunity to give back to my island, putting the knowledge, skills and experience I’ve developed throughout my career into service of Montserrat and its cultural development.”

While based in London, Duberry returned to Montserrat regularly and remained engaged with the island and its diaspora community. He also supported the Montserrat Government UK Office and participated in initiatives intended to maintain connections between Montserratians at home and overseas.

His appointment is therefore not simply a return to a familiar island, but an opportunity to apply the skills and perspective acquired abroad to the cultural environment that helped shape him.

“I have a genuine passion for Montserrat, our arts, our heritage and our culture,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly important that we continue to preserve those things, but also find ways to develop them and pass them on to future generations.”

From Montserrat’s Stage to the West End

Duberry’s relationship with the performing arts stretches from Montserrat’s Cultural Centre to some of London’s best-known stages.

In 2018, he performed in Montserratian playwright Chadd Cumberbatch’s 1768 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. After undertaking part-time acting training at Rose Bruford College of Performance, he completed postgraduate training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, earning a Master of Arts in Classical Acting.

In 2022, he received critical acclaim for his performance as Delroy in the theatre production SUS. That same year, he appeared in a remake of Hot Hot Hot, the signature song of fellow Montserratian Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell.

His West End debut followed in May 2023 when he joined the cast of Disney’s The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. He performed as a male singer and ensemble cast member in several parts of the production, appearing as a wildebeest, a member of the grasslands and a hyena. He also provided movement for one of the production’s puppets and covered the role of Mufasa.

Following his first performances, Duberry described the experience as “overwhelming in the best way”. He said he had shed tears of gratitude while reflecting on the journey of a boy from Montserrat reaching the West End in one of the world’s most recognisable stage productions.

His screen credits also include an appearance in the television series The Lazarus Project.

Duberry’s experience extends beyond performance. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Accounting and Finance from De Montfort University and has more than a decade of experience in the commercial sector. His previous roles include field sales and account management with Coca-Cola Enterprises and British American Tobacco, along with administrative work within the National Health Service.

That combination of artistic, business and administrative experience will now inform his work at MAC.

Developing What Montserrat Already Has

Duberry believes Montserrat possesses cultural and creative assets that can be more deliberately developed and promoted.

“Montserrat has so much to offer culturally and creatively,” he said. “In many respects, I think the opportunity is about finding the best ways to develop, package and present what we have, so that it can be appreciated both locally and internationally.”

His responsibilities will include helping to design, coordinate, implement and evaluate cultural programmes and projects. He will also work with MAC Director Jo-Annah Richards to strengthen relationships with artists, cultural practitioners, schools, community organisations and regional and international partners.

One of his priorities is finding ways to develop Montserrat’s traditional art forms without stripping them of their identity.

“In terms of my areas of focus, I’m particularly interested in finding innovative ways to enhance our arts, traditional art forms and cultural heritage, while maintaining what makes them authentically Montserratian,” he explained.

He also wants to create meaningful opportunities for younger creatives while ensuring that established artists continue to receive support.

“I’d also like to develop exciting and meaningful programming that creates opportunities for young and emerging artists, while continuing to support established artists to hone their skills and craft and produce quality work.”

A More Active Cultural Centre

Greater and more consistent use of the Montserrat Cultural Centre is another priority.

The venue has hosted concerts, theatrical productions, exhibitions, conferences and national events since it opened. Duberry believes it can become a more active cultural space rather than one used mainly for occasional events.

“I’d love to see it become much more of a focal point for cultural activity on the island, somewhere that people actively look forward to visiting and where there is always something interesting happening, whether that’s exhibitions, performances, workshops, talks, creative activities or other cultural experiences,” he said.

“I think there’s an opportunity to explore different ways of programming and using the space so that it becomes a genuinely active and well-utilised cultural hub, rather than simply a building that’s used occasionally.”

Underpinning those ambitions is a desire for stronger structure and consistently high standards in the council’s work.

“Excellence is an important part of all of this,” Duberry said. “I’d like us to have greater structure and intentionality in what we do, and ultimately to deliver programmes, events and cultural products that MAC, our artists and the wider community can genuinely be proud of.”

Connecting Home and the Diaspora

Having lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Duberry also sees the Montserratian diaspora as an important resource for the island’s cultural development.

“There is a wealth of knowledge, expertise, creative talent and professional networks outside of the island, and I think there are meaningful ways we can bring that into our cultural development work, alongside the talent we already have here,” he said.

His new position places him at the intersection of those communities. He brings direct knowledge of Montserrat’s cultural landscape together with professional experience from the British performing arts and commercial sectors.

“Ultimately, I’d like to contribute to preserving and celebrating what is uniquely Montserratian, in a way that reflects the quality and richness I know we have,” Duberry said.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with the Director, the wider MAC team, the Government and the many stakeholders across our community to bring all of this to life.”

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