Editor’s Note – Post BSM Press Conference – A Missed Opportunity for Montserrat

Platitudes flew generously through Thursday’s 50-minute on-air press conference with Governor Sarah Tucker, Premier Reuben T. Meade, and Deputy Director of the FCDO, Adam Pile. The meeting with local media was meant to discuss the Budget Support Mission (BSM)—an exercise where the Government of Montserrat presents its case for funding and strategic plans for the year ahead.

Yet, after nearly an hour of discussion, we are left with more questions than answers. The officials sidestepped specifics, offering reassurances but little in terms of concrete commitments. Premier Meade was full of praise for Governor Tucker, acknowledging her behind-the-scenes efforts for Montserrat, but without detailing what exactly those efforts have been beyond previously known interventions, such as securing UK police support and assistance for Cultural Centre repairs. As her tenure comes to a close, it would have been enlightening to hear what she considers her most impactful contributions.

Meanwhile, Adam Pile reinforced the message that the UK remains supportive, highlighting Montserrat’s need to present data-driven submissions. However, we have heard this before. The fundamental question remains: What exactly has the new government asked for, and what are the priorities beyond broad themes like health, education, and infrastructure? How do we know that Adam and his team will present Montserrat’s full request rather than selecting what they see as the highest priorities? Shouldn’t Montserrat be in the room when these negotiations are happening?

For months, the Premier and his team have pointed fingers at the previous administration, citing financial constraints inherited from the MCAP government. Now, with the opportunity to shape Montserrat’s future, the details of their vision remain frustratingly vague. If this Budget Support Mission was a chance to make Montserrat’s case, why do we still not know what that case truly entails?

The only glimmer of news is the potential for continued Twin Otter service beyond March—a matter that came across as a hopeful possibility rather than a secured commitment. As Adam Pile cautiously implied, “We’re really supportive of the trial going on with the Twin Otters and with WINAIR. So let’s see how that goes.” Hardly a ringing endorsement for long-term air access.

The Reality of Health Tourism

Pile’s suggestion that Montserrat could explore health tourism now that the island has a CT scanner and a mammogram machine is another pipe dream. These are critical diagnostic tools, but they do not, in isolation, make Montserrat a viable medical destination. Who will interpret these scans? The island has no radiologist, and without permanent specialist staff, diagnostics remain a challenge.

The hospital construction project is just beginning, and it will include a dedicated space for the CT scanner and other essential medical services. However, without a clear plan for staffing, ongoing maintenance, and specialist care, the infrastructure alone will not be enough to provide safe and reliable medical treatment.

The Ministry of Health is banking on telemedicine as its solution to the lack of local specialist staff—but how much is this currently costing the government, and what will be the long-term financial burden? Telemedicine is an expensive undertaking, best suited for mature medical institutions with the infrastructure and expertise to oversee patient care from start to finish. If these critical elements—qualified personnel, sustainable infrastructure, and a full support system—haven’t been factored into the new hospital project, then all of this talk about innovation in healthcare is just empty words.

The Education Crisis—A Missed Urgency

While government officials spoke at length about long-term economic independence, they remained noticeably quiet on the pressing education crisis on the island. The Minister of Education has sounded the alarm on the state of local schools, citing a lack of leadership, a shortage of teachers, and inadequate support for students with special needs. Why wasn’t this reinforced as a matter of urgency during the press conference? Without a functional and well-supported education system, every other discussion about long-term development is futile.

Private Sector Development—Beyond Construction

The idea that local contractors will be prioritised for government projects is a good soundbite, but it does not equate to real economic growth. There needs to be a clear and actionable plan to bolster businesses beyond construction. Who is responsible for driving this agenda? Government officials say they welcome new ideas from entrepreneurs, but what policy frameworks and funding mechanisms exist to help people test those ideas? Many of the innovations Montserrat needs will not have historical data to back them up. Does that mean these entrepreneurs will be shut out because they lack the statistics to justify their ventures?

Moreover, true private sector growth is not just about supporting local businesses—it’s also about attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). That requires government-supported agencies and dedicated personnel in trade, business development, and investment promotion. Who will lead this charge? Without a structured approach, Montserrat will remain dependent on aid, even as we claim to be moving toward self-sufficiency.

Still Waiting for Answers

While this press conference should have provided clarity on the government’s direction, it instead left us waiting once again. The real details of Montserrat’s financial future will now have to wait for Premier Meade’s budget speech at the end of March. Only then will we know whether the government’s plans are backed by real commitments or if we are simply being led through another cycle of vague assurances and deferred promises.

Montserrat cannot afford press conferences that function more as goodwill exercises than substantive discussions. The people deserve clear, decisive answers about what their government is seeking, what has been committed, and what strategic actions will be taken to move the island forward. Otherwise, we are simply left waiting for another mission, another press conference, and another round of diplomatic niceties, while real progress remains just out of reach.

Nerissa Golden, Editor of Discover Montserrat

