Dr. Nick Caveney Appointed Montserrat’s Interim Commissioner of Police

Governor Sarah Tucker announced Thursday that Dr. Nick Caveney will join the Royal Montserrat Police Service on Monday, March 27, 2023 as the Interim Commissioner of Police.

In a statement to the press, the governor noted that shortly they will be “launching an international recruitment campaign, to appoint the next Commissioner of Police.”

Caveney comes to Montserrat from Hertfordshire Constabulary; a county of around 1.2 million people just North of London, England. He has over 23 years of experience in policing across disciplines of investigations, community policing, organisational change, and uniformed operations. He is a qualified public order, firearms, and multi-agency Strategic Commander, with considerable experience in all disciplines.

Currently, Dr. Caveney also holds the position of Chair of the UK Open University Centre for Policing Research & Learning, a consortium of 24 UK Policing Organisations with the Open University focusing on research, learning and knowledge exchange. He holds degrees in Philosophy, Police Leadership & Management, and a Doctorate in Business Administration.

The incoming commissioner is married with two young children whom he hopes will be able to visit whilst he is fulfilling his duties in Montserrat.

On his appointment, Caveney commented, “I’m thrilled to be taking on the post of Interim Commissioner of Police on Montserrat, to build on the strong heritage of the RMPS, and also listen to the people of Montserrat to offer positive change during my tenure.”

Governor Tucker said, “I am delighted that following a short competition, I have been able to appoint Nick Caveney as Commissioner, who I know brings a lot of experience to the RMPS. He and the team at RMPS will continue to work closely with Suffolk Police, to continue the training and development of all of our officers, as we seek to recruit the next Commissioner. I am grateful to the Conflict Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) who have agreed to fund this interim position. I would like to thank Mr Charles Thompson for acting over the last couple of months and I know that he and Nick will work closely together to ensure the continued development and success of the Royal Montserrat Police Service.”