Governor Tucker Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Montserrat Cultural Centre

Montserrat’s Governor Sarah Tucker is on a mission to fund repairs of the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Governor Tucker has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Justgiving.com to raise £20,000.

The centre, which was built with funds raised from the famous Music for Montserrat concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London 25 years ago is in dire need of repairs.

During the recent visit of the HMS Protector, members of the crew did some work to repair and replace the broken and missing shutters from the building which has housed national funerals, festivals, legislative sessions, weddings, graduations and more.

“Weʼre raising £20,000 to Rejuvenate the Cultural Centre in Montserrat. Modernising safety features, creating greener lighting and improving accessibility,” the campaign page reads.

One of the people listed as having donated is Eric Clapton. Clapton is one of the artists who recorded in Montserrat at Air Studios in its hay day.

On Thursday, September 15 the Governor’s Office in collaboration with Montserrat Arts Council will host and five-hour celebration from 4PM to 9PM to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the concert.

