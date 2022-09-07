Pfizer Vaccine Available, Public Encouraged to Be Vigilant as Cases Rise

Montserrat is seeing a spike in local cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, there were 102 positive cases with the majority being from community spread.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday noon and Tuesday at noon. Only one case was imported, and 38 cases were locally transmitted.

The ministry continues to vaccinate and give boosters to residents. Pfizer is currently available at the St. John’s Health Centre. Children 12 and over can also register to be vaccinated. Here, 50.1% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Anyone infected should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496-7437 or 493-4755.