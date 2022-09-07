Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt Appointed CARICOM Youth Ambassador

Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt has been appointed as Montserrat’s new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors (CYA).

The Department of Community, Youth and Sports Services congratulated her on the new position, wishing her well during her two-year tenure.

The 26-year-old physician recently returned to work as a medical officer within the Ministry of Health & Social Services Montserrat. She graduated from The UWI Mona Campus in 2019 with a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), in 2017 with a Bachelor of Medical Sciences and in 2014 an Associate degree in Natural Sciences from the Montserrat Community College.

“I see this programme as an opportunity to network with like-minded young leaders from across the Caribbean. Through collaboration with other CARICOM youth ambassadors, I hope to create new strategies and projects that can help to solve burning issues across the Caribbean. I hope to bolster my leadership skills and learn more about CARICOM, its institutions and how my island can play a part in realizing the development goals and objectives of CARICOM,” Dr. Skerritt said of her new role.

During her tenure as female CYA for Montserrat, Tiffannie hopes to:

• Work along with her fellow male ambassador to provide youth input to local projects and initiatives being planned by the Montserrat Government through its ministries and departments;

• Collaborate with NGOs here on Montserrat to realize their truest potential in serving and harnessing youth talent;

• Deepen her understanding of CARICOM, its agencies and objectives and be a conduit between the region and my island and

• Build CARICOM-wide networks with young professionals who have the requisite knowledge and experience to contribute positively to change in Montserrat.

“As a woman hailing from a small island and British Overseas Territory, I have a unique upbringing. Sharing these specific challenges and opportunities for learning and growing, it’ll be helpful to my fellow ambassadors in the programme. I have been involved in leadership and public speaking throughout my high school and university life, serving in roles as student council member, head girl, president of debate society, hall chair and member of the UWI MONA Guild of Students. This exposure strengthened by youth advocacy and negotiation skills and provided me the chance to enhance my interpersonal skills through working with people from many walks of life. Through these experiences, I have bolstered my communication and networking abilities and have ably led various projects and fundraising initiatives. In my professional life as a medical doctor, I have honed many soft skills in relation to sound emotional intelligence, empathy, compassion and integrity that I think will be an asset to the team. I have attended a series of regional and international youth conferences that have significantly expanded my professional network and global view. This has greatly influenced my involvement and enthusiasm for developing our Caribbean youth and building our human resource capacity.

“In the professional sphere, I hope to specialize in Pediatric Medicine or a related area, offering services in both the public and private sector and promoting the tenets of total health and wellness. I also have interest in expanding my entrepreneurial skills to non-medical areas such as event hosting, public speaking and real estate. I am family oriented and hope to be married with my own family one day. I intend to continue my work in volunteerism with NGOs like Rotary and other community-based development groups. If presented with the opportunity, I may opt to enter into representational politics for the benefit of serving my community at a higher level,” said Dr. Skerritt.

The new ambassador has many hobbies and interests including motivational speaking, children and your advocacy, fundraising, entrepreneurship and the performing arts.