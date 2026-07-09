Six Months On – How Montserrat Football Is Rebuilding from the Ground Up

Six months after FIFA appointed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the affairs of the Montserrat Football Association (MFA), the organisation is showing signs of renewed momentum as it works to restore confidence, strengthen its institutions and rebuild football from the grassroots up.

When the committee assumed responsibility on January 31, 2026, FIFA cited an “exceptional crisis and institutional paralysis” within the association. Its mandate was clear. Stabilise governance, resolve outstanding issues, restore normal operations and prepare the MFA for a return to elected leadership.

While much of the committee’s earliest work focused on governance and financial matters, including inviting creditors to submit claims and re-establishing relationships with FIFA and Concacaf, the past few months have seen that administrative work evolve into visible football activity.

Grassroots becomes the priority

The strongest theme to emerge during the committee’s first six months has been its commitment to youth development.

The MFA has restarted its Under-14 programme in partnership with the Montserrat Secondary School, bringing together local players while also identifying young footballers of Montserratian heritage overseas for future opportunities.

Training sessions have been supported by local coaches alongside the Ministry of Education, while the association has strengthened ties with the school through football equipment donations and outreach activities.

Football has also reached even younger children. The association recently hosted Early Childhood Centres at Blakes Football Stadium as part of their Month of Activities, giving many children their first organised football experience while previewing the relaunch of the MFA’s Grassroots Programme.

Support for initiatives such as the Francois Youth Soccer Festival further reflects the association’s emphasis on widening participation rather than focusing solely on elite competition.

Building football beyond the players

The committee has also invested in strengthening the wider football ecosystem.

This month, the MFA hosted Montserrat’s first official referee training course in partnership with Concacaf, with 25 participants receiving instruction in the Laws of the Game, match management and fitness. The programme forms part of a broader effort to create a structured pathway for local match officials, reducing reliance on external expertise over time.

Recruitment has also been underway for a Community and Development Coach to lead grassroots football, while the association earlier advertised for a Technical Consultant who will also serve as Senior Men’s National Team Coach.

Together, these appointments aim to establish a clearer technical structure from youth football through to the national teams.

Strengthening regional connections

The MFA has also become more active across the region.

Acting General Secretary Thandie Williams represented Montserrat at the inaugural Concacaf Grassroots Conference in St. Maarten before being selected for the Future Leaders in Football Programme in Mexico City, where emerging football administrators from across the Caribbean and Central America received leadership training.

Meanwhile, Shernyl Burns attended the 2026 Concacaf Venue and Match Coordinator Course, helping prepare Montserrat for the eventual return of home international fixtures and stronger competition management.

Members of the Normalisation Committee also attended the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, holding discussions with FIFA and Concacaf officials on the future development of football in Montserrat.

Re-engaging the community

Beyond technical development, the association has made visible efforts to reconnect football with the wider community.

Promotional activities such as the “Kick It To Win It” football giveaway with Aravin’s Supermarket and America Fresh, along with increased public engagement through schools and community events, represent a noticeable shift towards rebuilding enthusiasm around the sport.

While relatively small initiatives, they signal an organisation attempting to reconnect with supporters after a prolonged period of inactivity.

Foundations before results

The committee’s work is far from complete.

Outstanding governance reforms, financial matters and preparations for elections remain before control can be returned to an elected executive.

However, the first six months suggest the Normalisation Committee has deliberately prioritised building the foundations of football before chasing results on the field.

Youth participation, coach education, referee development, technical recruitment, regional partnerships and community engagement have all moved forward during the period.

Success will ultimately be judged by stronger national teams and a healthier football system. Yet six months into its mandate, the Normalisation Committee appears focused on creating the structures needed to make those achievements sustainable rather than short-lived.

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