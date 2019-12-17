Special Ferry Rate for Montserrat Carnival Revellers

The Government of Montserrat has approved a promotional offer for all travellers coming to Montserrat from Antigua, during our special events weekend for the 2019 Carnival.

According to a release from the Government Information Unit, the decision was taken as part of efforts to make the annual festivities a success.

In light of this approval, customers will be able to travel from Antigua to Montserrat for only EC$150.00 return from Friday December 27 to Tuesday December 31, using any combination of return journeys for this period. This offer is only available to incoming travellers and must be a return booking.

Customers are therefore encouraged to book as early as possible to secure available seats. Bookings can be made online at www.ferry.ms or through the Ferry agents.

Additionally, the Ferry Schedule for the evening of December 26 from Antigua to Montserrat has been adjusted from a 7:00 p.m. departure to a 4:00p.m. departure. The Access Division apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

For bookings and information, please contact Ferry Agents: Jenny Tours in Antigua 1 (268) 722 8188