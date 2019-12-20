Montserrat Calypso Semi-Finals this Saturday

Fifteen singers are preparing to compete for nine coveted spots in this Saturday’s Calypso Semi-Finals.

Slated to kick off at 8PM, the competition has once again returned to a two-round event. For the past several years, singers were only asked to sing their second song in the semi-finals with scores from the calypso eliminations rolling over to select the best nine to move forward to the finals.

The singers can choose which song they will sing in each round.

The schedule of performers is as possible.

NAME – STAGE NAME – ROUND 1 Song – ROUND 2 Song

DAVON WILLIAMS – Rackatang – Yes We Coming – Duty Of Silence MAGGIE DESTOUCHE – Maggie D – Blind Spot – Don’t Wake Me Up RENFORD GIBBONS – Kulcha Don – Strength Of A Mother – Political Trickery HENRY SWEENEY – Jaguar – Guilty – We Don’t Care STEVE WEEKES – Iceman – Daddy I Cry To You – Agent Of Change KEMONA ALBERT – Kemona – Carry On – They Doh Care NYOTA MULCARE – Black Pearl – The Journey – Let Fairness Reign BAPTISTE WALLACE – Baptiste – Montserrat Is Heaven – Man in a Mask EDWIN MARTIN – Red Ride – Hate It When I’m Right – Unsong Hero HERMAN FRANCIS – Cupid – Pass The Baton – 200 Million To Spend KEVIN FARRELL – Nattie – Amazon Burning – Peachy Mango SHANE CAESER – Lord Caeser – Me No Please – Exes Sexes Exes SILVINA MALONE – Khandi – Montserrat In My DNA – We Need You VICKIE LOCKER – Storm – We In Trouble – Royal Fire STEVEL RODNEY – De Rod – A Tribute to Sonia Charles – We Still Standing

The judging criteria for the competition are as follows:

LYRICS – 35 POINTS

Theme 10 + Language 12 + Structure 8 + Originality (new approach to topic/theme) 5

MELODY 30 POINTS

Compatibility 10 + Melodic Line 10 + Originality/Creativity 10

RENDITION 25 POINTS

Voice control 5 + Phrasing and Interpretation 5 + Technique 2 + Tempo 3 + Diction and Clarity 10

PRESENTATION 10 POINTS

Rapport 3 + Use of Stage 2 + Personality 3 + Props 2

Eliminated calypsonians will received $500 for participation.

Calypso Semi-Finals will be hosted by Jermaine “Fabulous” Wade and will also be streamed live on the Montserrat Carnival YouTube Channel