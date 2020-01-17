Changes to Sunday Ferry Service Ahead of Bomb Cyclone

The Access Division is informing the traveling public that it has had to make changes to the ferry service schedule, which will take effect from Sunday January 19, 2020.

The changes are due to an upcoming weather disturbance which will result in rough sea conditions, as seas are forecast to exceed 3.5 metres or 12 feet.

As a result of this, the ferry schedule will be affected as follows:

On Sunday January 19, the ferry will depart 06:00 a.m. from Montserrat to Antigua. However, there will be no evening service from Antigua to Montserrat on Sunday.

There will also be no morning service from Montserrat to Antigua on Tuesday January 21.

The Ferry Service will resume at 8:30 a.m. from Antigua to Montserrat on Tuesday January 21.

The Access Division will continue to monitor the weather system and provide an update if there are any further changes that may affect your travel.

Please contact your local agent for further information.

Ferry agents in Antigua, Jenny Tours on 1 268 722 8188;

Ferry agents in Montserrat, Jemmotte Shipping on 1 664 496-9912.

The Access Division apologies for any inconvenience caused.



www.ferry.ms