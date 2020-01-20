IT Audit Report on ASYCUDA Presented

An Information Technology Audit Report on the Montserrat Customs Division’s Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), was presented to the Legislative Assembly December 17th, 2019, according to a release from the Office of the Auditor General in the Government of Montserrat.

Background

The purpose of this review was to assess and determine whether the implementation and maintenance of ASYCUDA meets the Montserrat Customs Division’s (MCD) business goals and safeguards the Montserrat Customs Division’s information assets and maintains data integrity.

Key Findings & Recommendations

To date, there has not been any internal or external security breach or major issues associated with ASYCUDAWorld. There are very stringent physical access controls, policies, and procedures in place to restrict unauthorised access to the Montserrat Customs Offices.

Issues that arise with ASYCUDAWorld are resolved in a relatively short time frame with minimal downtime.

However, we found that the consignment process is lengthy and requires custom officers to manually check items that arrive in containers, either at the Port Authority or Airport warehouses, or at commercial business’ premises. This method of verification of shipments is very tedious and time-consuming, especially during peak periods. It was recommended that MCRS invest in touch screen tablets outfitted with Asycudaworld and are internet enabled to reduce tallying and processing of consignments.

The Office of the Auditor General has determined that the post-implementation benefits of the ASYCUDA were achieved and found to be a very secure and robust software.

Download the Full Audit Report here …> 1-20-20-IT AUDIT ASYCUDAWORLD September 2019

The report in its entirety can also be found at the Montserrat Public Library or by visiting https://oag.gov.ms or by requesting an electronic copy from the Office of the Auditor General.