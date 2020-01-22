Cricket Legend and Calypso Icon to Receive National Awards

Cricket legend Jim Allen and 10-time calypso monarch and songwriter Justin “Hero” Cassell are among the six Montserratians who will be honoured for their contribution and commitment to the development and advancement of Montserrat at the 6th National and Honours and Awards Ceremony, to be held in March.

Two will be awarded the Order of Excellence for their extraordinary and unwavering commitment, devoted and distinguished contributions. They are:

Justin “Hero” Cassell for his service and achievements towards the advancement of music regionally and internationally; and Charles “Jim” Allen for his contributions and achievements in the field of sports, specifically Cricket.

Two will be awarded the Order of Distinction for their distinguished and outstanding contributions. The awardees in this category are:

Alric Tayor, a former deputy governor, nominated for his contributions in the areas of civil service and education; and Mrs. Vera Weekes for her service in the area of education.

Two persons will be awarded the Order of Merit for meritorious contributions to Montserrat. The awardees are:

Charles “Nick” Ryan for his contribution and service in the field of Disaster Management; and Mrs. Margaret Browne for her commitment to education development.

The ceremony which is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee under the remit of the Office of the Premier, will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre during the St. Patrick’s Festivities. The date and time for the National Honours and Awards will be provided in a further update.

The Premier, Honourable Joseph Taylor-Farrell heartily congratulated all of the awardees.