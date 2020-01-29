Typhoon Express to Provide Ferry Services Starting Today

The cover vessel Typhoon Express will begin service from Antigua to Montserrat at 3:00p.m. today, Wednesday January 29.

As the substitute vessel it will cover all main service requirements for the Jaden Sun vessel, until it returns in February. The Typhoon Express will have a slightly longer Journey time at around 1 hour and 45 Minutes. During the cover period Day Tour services will not be conducted on the 31st January, February 04th and February 07th.

Customers booked on these services will be transferred to the earlier or later services for those days to facilitate their travel. Customers are advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering the upcoming shift in travel arrangements. For further updates please listen to Radio Montserrat, check the Access Division Facebook page or check the ferry status on www.ferry.ms.

The Access Division apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.