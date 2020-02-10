Montserrat to Host 48th LIDC February 27 to March 1, 2020

Montserrat is preparing to host competitors from five other islands for the 48th edition of the Leeward Islands Debating Competition from February 27 to March 1, 2020.

College-aged students from Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis and St. Maarten are scheduled to compete in several rounds of debates.

In Debate #1, Anguilla is to take on St. Maarten with the moot “More than any philosophy, Afrofuturism holds the most promise for rekindling black pride and purpose.

Debate #2 will see St. Kitts vs Antigua & Barbuda with a moot “The use of marijuana should be banned within the CARICOM society due to its negative effects.”

In Debate #3 Montserrat will take on the winner of Debate #1 with a moot of “Online education is better than face-to-face education within the Caribbean context.”

Debate #4 will see Nevis take on the Winner of Debate #2 with a moot “The technological age has caused severe dilution of authentic Caribbean culture.”

The finals will see the winner of Debate #3 take on the Winner of Debate #4 with a moot on “The prevalence of chronic diseases supersedes unemployment as a significant hindrance to development in the Caribbean.”

All debates will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Debate #1 – Thursday, Feb 27 – 7PM to 8:15PM

Debate #2 – Friday, Feb 28 6:15PM to 7:30PM

Debate #3 – Friday, Feb 28 7:30PM to 8:45PM

Debate #4 – Saturday, Feb 29 – 4PM to 5:30PM

Debate #5 – Sunday, March 1 – 4:30PM to 6PM