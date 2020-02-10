Veta Wade Nominated for Global Ocean Award 2020

Local Ocean Advocate, Veta Wade has been nominated for the Global Ocean Awards 2020, in the Local Hero category.

Now in its fourth year, the awards honour and celebrate people and organisations who work tirelessly to help address the largest problem on the planet – the crisis in ocean conservation and sustainability.

This Award is based on Veta’s work with Kids Ocean Club, Fish ‘N Fins Inc. – www.aquafishnfins.com

Veta was nominated by Dr. Ayana E Johnson – Marine Biologist, co-creator of the Blue New Deal and one of the most influential women in Conservation.

Dr. Johnson’s said “Veta Wade is leading a pioneering effort to build an ocean conservation ethos on the Caribbean island of Montserrat, with a focus on hands-on education for youth. Fish ‘n Fins, the organization she founded and leads, has taught many of the island’s children to swim and snorkel, and introduced them to marine ecology and conservation. This work has had beautiful ripple effects throughout the community and is building a next generation of ocean stewards.”

In confirming her nomination, Miss Wade stated, “it is an incredible honour to be nominated for this prestigious award, and to experience our work being noticed globally. Previous award winner for the Local Hero Award was an incredible Maldivian woman, Zoona Naseem. It’s wonderful to see how women are changing the world!”

This nomination is certainly encouragement to keep striving for the continued empowerment, and ocean/climate awareness of our community. It serves to shine a light on the need to ensure the sustainable development and legacy work of Fish ‘N Fins Inc.on Montserrat and by extension , the Caribbean. To anyone with an ‘impossible dream’ let this be your inspiration, never give up on your dream, just keep going, we never know where our journey will take us.

"I would like to thank God for gifting me the strength to develop this program from ground zero. I would also like to thank my seven-year-old son, Ezra Allen for sharing me, and our time, with a community of children and young people. Huge appreciation to the people of Montserrat (and beyond) for supporting the development of Fish N Fins to date; to parents for trusting me, and all of our volunteers at home and abroad for your tireless work, and brilliant contributions over the years. This nomination would not be possible without all of you!"