Cricketer Lionel Baker to Receive First National Youth Award

For the first time, the National Honours and Awards, will include a National Youth Awardee—Lionel Baker will be bestowed with the first National Youth Awards on Montserrat for excellence in sports.

Mr. Baker will be awarded for his involvement and contribution to sports on Montserrat, and particularly for his involvement in cricket. In 2008, Baker became the first cricketer from Montserrat to represent the West Indies at Test Cricket. He made history when he debuted for the West Indies in a one-day international match against Pakistan in November 2008.

The Premier, Honourable Joseph Farrell said he is pleased to be able to confer the first National Youth Award on a young Montserratian who has made noticeable contribution to Montserrat, through sports. He also noted that it is important for youth to be acknowledged for their contributions as it serves as motivation for continued nation building, and instills a sense of national pride.

Baker will receive the prestigious award during the 6th National Honours and Awards Ceremony, which will be held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on Sunday March 8, 2020.

The National Youth Awards will now be a regular part of the National Honours and Awards ceremony, and is aimed at recognizing the contribution of youth on Montserrat to national development, community and nation building.

Baker will join the other awardees who are being bestowed with National Honours during the ceremony.

The other awardees, as was previously announced are Mr. Justin “Hero” Cassell for his service and achievements towards the advancement of music regionally and internationally; and, Mr. Charles “Jim” Allen for his contributions and achievements in the field of sports, specifically Cricket. Both will be receiving Orders of Excellence.

Two persons will be awarded the Order of Distinction. They are Mr. Alric Taylor, for his contributions in the areas of civil service and education; and Mrs. Vera Weekes, for her service in the area of education.

The Order of Merit for meritorious contributions to Montserrat is being bestowed upon Mr. Charles “Nick” Ryan for his contribution and service in the field of Disaster Management; and Mrs. Margaret Browne for her commitments to education development.

The National Honours and Awards Ceremony is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee under the remit of the Office of the Premier.