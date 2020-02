The Emerald Vibes TV (EVTV) special edition this week features Basil Chambers. The ZJBRadio Morning Man talks to his niece and host Sharlene Lindsay about what it takes to get us up every morning and why he’s so passionate about giving back and Green Masquerade.

New episodes premiere on Fridays at 10AM on the YouTube Channel.

