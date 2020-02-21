Carr’s Bay Road Works Continue

Ongoing infrastructure works in the vicinity of the Carr’s Bay Bridge are being carried out to facilitate phase 2 of the Carr’s Bay Bridge Rehabilitation and Road Improvement Project.

The current works are being undertaken by the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour as part of the Annual Maintenance Programme, and is expected to be completed before the end of the financial year in March 2020.

MCWEL Civil Engineer, Rawlson Patterson stated that the ongoing infrastructure works involve the construction of a retaining wall which will assist with the construction of the sidewalks in the future, and an up-stream culvert which will function as an access point and will also allow for the discharge of water.

Patterson further explained that the work currently being implemented will enable phase 2 of the Carr’s Bay Bridge Rehabilitation and Road Improvement Project, which will include the re-cambering and re-alignment of the section of the roadway; the installation of underground ducts; manhole construction; drainage construction; the construction of the sidewalk; laying of base material and, asphalt paving of the roadway.

The infrastructure work is part of the ministry’s overall strategic plan to improve the island’s road network, and as result improve the road safety for motorists and pedestrians. The improvements also take into consideration the resilience of Montserrat’s infrastructure.