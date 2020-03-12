Additional Ferry Service to Montserrat for Friday March 13

The Access Division would like to advise the public that the final days leading up to the St Patrick’s weekend are showing a high demand in customer travel.

The division is therefore looking at every possible option to facilitate travelers coming into Montserrat for the Festivities.

An additional service has been added to the schedule for Friday March 13 which will depart Antigua at 09:00 am. The other two trips departing Antigua at 3:00p.m. and 7:30p.m. respectively are now essentially full.

Please remember to also do the following:

1. Check both Ferry and Air travel status before travel and print your connecting journey to avoid check in delays.

2. Be prepared to overnight in case of bad weather conditions or other travel disruptions.

3. Always book your ferry and airline tickets in advance to avoid disappointment at www.ferry.ms, www.flymontserrat.com or www.montserrat-flights.com for SVG Air.

4. Be sure to read the terms and conditions of travel for all travel operators.

5. For Access travel updates visit the Facebook pages – Access Division, Discover Montserrat and also www.ferry.ms.

Always be courteous and exercise patience with Immigration, Agents and Customer Service personnel. Their main goal is to help in any way possible.

