Hiring of OBGYN Restricted From Full Practice in Canada Under Review by Ministry of Health

Women on Montserrat welcomed the news that the island would once again have a dedicated and resident physician who specialised in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Now three weeks later, concerns have arisen about the ability of the doctor to fully support the needs of women here.

The Ministry of Health announced on March 5th that Dr. Lanval Daly MBE, a Montserratian by birth who has been practicing medicine for more than 40 years and who is an Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist, had already begun to provide regular services from the Glendon Hospital and would do so on a full time basis from June 2020. Now it has come to light that the doctor has had restrictions placed on him by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), Canada.

The CPSO regulates the practice of medicine in Ontario. Physicians are required to be members to practice medicine in Ontario. According to information found on the CPSO website, the St. Joseph’s Health Centre notified the College that Dr. Lanval Joseph Daly’s elective surgical privileges at the Health Centre have been suspended, effective December 15, 2017.

The report also stated that on March 15, 2012, at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, a finding of Professional Negligence was made against Dr. Daly.

As of August 8, 2019 the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario noted the following:

A College investigation was conducted into whether Dr. Daly, in his obstetrical and gynecological practice and conduct, engaged in professional misconduct and/or is incompetent. As a result of the investigation, Dr. Daly’s practice is restricted as follows:

1. Dr. Daly’s practice is restricted to an office-based obstetrical/gynecological practice (providing obstetrical care up to but not beyond 28 weeks of gestation) limited to only the most minor, low-level office-based procedures, such as simple biopsies.

2. Any loop electrosurgical excision procedure performed by Dr. Daly must be performed in a hospital or Out-of-Hospital Premises.

However, Dr. Daly may perform any of the following procedures provided that he performs the procedure under the direct supervision of a Clinical Supervisor in a hospital or Out-of-Hospital Premises:

(i) Hysteroscopy;

(ii) Hysteroscopic myomectomy;

(iii) Hysteroscopic polypectomy;

(iv) Cold knife cone biopsy;

(v) Surgical reconstruction in female genital mutilation;

(vii) Episiotomy revision;

(viii) Perineorrhapy.

The full list of restrictions and obligations are in the report here —> https://doctors.cpso.on.ca/DoctorDetails/L-Daly/0022883-27674

Several women we contacted some who are mothers and others who one day hope to be, said they would not be comfortable seeing a physician who could not provide the full range of services needed, including being able to deliver their baby on island. “We deserve better,” one mother said. ”

Upon review of the initial announcement of his hiring by the ministry, it is possible that they may have known about his restrictions as the job description does not include deliveries but are of a consultative nature.

“He will also be consulting with the Physician Specialist and Surgeons regarding all admissions to the Female Ward involving women’s health issues. His role includes a wide range of responsibilities, to include:

Conducting outpatient clinics to include High Risk Clinic; Maternal Clinic; Adolescent Clinic and Well Women Clinic at both Primary and Secondary Health Care;

Working closely with other staff to develop and maintain systems that improve patient safety and minimize the risk of adverse outcomes;

Improving screening programmes for conditions affecting women (breast cancer, cervical cancer etc.);

Participating and initiating continuing education sessions for health colleagues and nurses;

Developing the island’s protocols for the management of Gynaecological and Obstetric conditions, and

Identifying resources required to deliver Gynaecological and Obstetric programmes, among others.

Mrs Camille Thomas-Gerald, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health & Social Services responded to our request for a comment that “We are currently reviewing the situation and will make an announcement in due course.”

The Ministry of Health and the Chief Medical Officer regulates and licenses doctors to practice on island.

Dr Daly was awarded the MBE in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2016 for his services to the People of Montserrat through the Montserrat Visiting Consultants Programme. The programme is an initiative of Dr. Daly’s where consultants in various medical specialities visit the island and provide pro bono services to residents.

