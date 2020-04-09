7-Day Total Shutdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread on Montserrat

Curfew Extended to April 30th including a complete shutdown for 7 days

The Government of Montserrat will be extending the curfew until Thursday April 30, and within this period the island will be placed under a complete shutdown for 7 days, as part of new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

The full shutdown will take effect from Monday April 13 at 12AM until Monday April 20 at 12AM. Within that period only medical services, pharmacies and morticians (undertakers) will be allowed to operate during this 7-day complete shutdown. Therefore, supermarkets, bakeries, money transfer services and banks will be closed during this period.

To allow persons to purchase essential items ahead of the mandatory 7-day shutdown, on Saturday April 11, 2020 and Sunday April 12, 2020, the island will be placed into four alphabetical groups by last name and persons will be allowed to shop at the supermarkets between 8:00a.m. and 12p.m. and 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. on Saturday or Sunday. The day and time of when persons are permitted to shop would be based on their alphabetical group. Further information would be provided in relation to this.

Persons who will have difficulties purchasing items ahead of the 7-day shutdown are asked to contact the Social Services Department at 495-3895 or 495-7491 so that the necessary arrangements can be made to provide assistance.

After 12:00a.m. on Monday April 20, 2020, the full lock-down is expected to be lifted (unless the Government decides otherwise), however, the curfew will still continue until Thursday April 30, 2020. During this further curfew period, only some essential services and businesses will be permitted to provide service and the hours of service would also be reduced.

The public is reminded to comply with these measures as the Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach. Please also continue to practice social distancing and follow the health advice.

