Special Shopping Arrangements Ahead of Sunday Night Lockdown

On Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12, the following arrangements have been made to allow for grocery shopping at the supermarkets:

One member of each household with a surname that begins with a letter in column A of the Schedule (below) may go to a grocery store on the corresponding day listed in column B of the Schedule and at the corresponding time listed in column C of the Schedule.

Hardware stores are also permitted to conduct business on Saturday, 11 April, 2020 from 8am to 6 pm.

No price gouging is allowed to take place. “No person shall declare the sale or offer for sale of a good at an unconscionable price. (2) In this Order “unconscionable price” means an amount that represents a gross disparity between the price of the good charged and the average price of the same good during the thirty days immediately prior to the date of commencement of this Order,” SRO 24 of 2020.

The full SRO can be read here:

http://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/S-R-O-24-of-2020-Public-Health-COVID-

19-Control-and-Suppression-No.-2-Amendment-Order-.pdf

